Nick Khan Provides Update On When WWE May Be Sold

WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC this morning and gave an update on when he thinks a sale of WWE might happen. According to Khan, a sale will likely happen quickly, around “three months.”

He said: “There’s only so much I can say about it at this moment, but we’ve certainly got a warm reception in the marketplace from people who seem interested. […] I think it’s going to be a pretty fast process, maybe three months.”

The quote appears to be helping WWE on the stock market today, where it is trading at 89.74, up 5%.