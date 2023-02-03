wrestling / News
Nick Khan Provides Update On When WWE May Be Sold
February 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC this morning and gave an update on when he thinks a sale of WWE might happen. According to Khan, a sale will likely happen quickly, around “three months.”
He said: “There’s only so much I can say about it at this moment, but we’ve certainly got a warm reception in the marketplace from people who seem interested. […] I think it’s going to be a pretty fast process, maybe three months.”
.@WWE CEO Nick Khan says strategic sale will be quick: "Maybe three months"$WWE @CNBC @DavidFaber @CarlQuintanilla @MorganLBrennan pic.twitter.com/vRKyDjjNWn
— Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) February 3, 2023
The quote appears to be helping WWE on the stock market today, where it is trading at 89.74, up 5%.
