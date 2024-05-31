wrestling / News

WWE President Nick Khan, Rapper Saweetie, Both Appear at Sukeban Los Angeles Event

May 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ariel Helwani meets Nick Khan _ WWE releases, the future of NXT, and his role in the company 2-49 screenshot, WrestleMania Weekend Image Credit: BT Sport

PWInsider reports that WWE President Nick Khan attended last night’s Sukeban event in Los Angeles. He was not seen on camera, but several people saw him watching the show. Khan previously attended Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport earlier this year.

Others at the event include rapper Saweetie, who was shown on camera, and DJ/music producer Diplo. There were also actors and models in attendance.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nick Khan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading