WWE President Nick Khan, Rapper Saweetie, Both Appear at Sukeban Los Angeles Event

PWInsider reports that WWE President Nick Khan attended last night’s Sukeban event in Los Angeles. He was not seen on camera, but several people saw him watching the show. Khan previously attended Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport earlier this year.

Others at the event include rapper Saweetie, who was shown on camera, and DJ/music producer Diplo. There were also actors and models in attendance.

Saweetie just showed up at Sukeban World. pic.twitter.com/wWKHlCRzkJ — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 31, 2024