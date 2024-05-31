wrestling / News
WWE President Nick Khan, Rapper Saweetie, Both Appear at Sukeban Los Angeles Event
PWInsider reports that WWE President Nick Khan attended last night’s Sukeban event in Los Angeles. He was not seen on camera, but several people saw him watching the show. Khan previously attended Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport earlier this year.
Others at the event include rapper Saweetie, who was shown on camera, and DJ/music producer Diplo. There were also actors and models in attendance.
Saweetie just showed up at Sukeban World. pic.twitter.com/wWKHlCRzkJ
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 31, 2024
SAWEETIE AT THE SUKEBAN SHOW?!#Sukeban pic.twitter.com/86Zo7RErzX
— 🌙 (@swvxy) May 31, 2024
omw to do NANi tingz 🧚🏽♀️🧡✨ pic.twitter.com/U1yN35H4ty
— Mi$$ NANi (@Saweetie) May 31, 2024
