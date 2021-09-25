wrestling / News
Nick Khan Reportedly Backstage at Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
– According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE President Nick Khan was backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown. The event was held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Per the report, Nick Khan was involved with Vince McMahon and other officials throughout the day. The nature of Khan’s backstage meetings were on clear. However, the source noted that Khan being in attendance at TV events is not an everday occurrence.
As previously reported, there were rumors of some high-level meetings taking place between WWE and FOX Broadcasting on their ongoing partnership. It’s not yet clear if Khan being backstage was related to the recent discussions in the FOX and WWE meetings.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 25, 2021
