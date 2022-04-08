Nick Khan Recalls Vince McMahon’s Initial Pitch For Him To Become WWE President

Nick Khan was recently interviewed on The Town, and one of the topics he discussed was Vince McMahon’s pitch for him to become WWE president and how it led to the two parties coming to an agreement. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Nick Khan on working with WWE prior to his president role: “I had the good fortune of getting into WWE’s business as their agent while I was at CA. We had had some success together. In 2017, we all started working on the US media rights deal together. It was reported at $130 million a year as the AAV for RAW and SmackDown. We got in business together and there was a heavy multiple on that. I think it went to 3.6 times or something of that effect for those rights. When you have success with somebody, it gives you an even better glimpse into the world they live. In doing some other deals with WWE, the Hulu deal at the time, and some stuff in the UK, we had also had some failures together. That’s also a good thing when you want to get into business with somebody.”

On Vince McMahon’s pitch for him to become WWE president: “When Vince called me about 18 months or so ago and said, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity here. I want to hire someone who I think is a non-traditional executive for this role. I’d like to talk to you about it.’ My wife and I had bailed on Los Angeles a couple of months into COVID with our children. We had gone to Hawaii, and because of the time difference there you’re done with work at three o’clock local and you’re in the pool with your kids, barbecuing, etc. It was all great. [Vince] was not interested in me telling him how great Hawaii was. He was interested in getting together the next day. I flew on a non-stop from Honolulu to New York. We got together and we shook hands on a deal.”