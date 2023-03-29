Nick Khan Says WWE Creative Is Months Ahead of Wrestlemania

In an interview with The Herd with Colin Cowherd (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan said the company’s creative plans are currently months ahead of Wrestlemania. He noted that WWE employs 50 to 75 writers and producers for creative, which is controlled by Triple H and Bruce Prichard.

He said: “Months in advance. Months, months, months in advance. If you said now, ‘where is the creative team with their process?’ They are months ahead of WrestleMania. Obviously, a huge focus on Saturday and Sunday to make sure we can execute what the plan is, but they’re months ahead and they know that’s the way it should be because 52 weeks a year, three to four programs a week, if you’re not months ahead, you’re going to get caught.“