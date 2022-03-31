Nick Khan Says WWE Is A Meritocracy, But Everyone Has The Chance to Earn Opportunities

In an interview with the The Town podcast (via https://www.wrestlinginc.com/news/2022/03/nick-khan-on-complaints-from-former-wwe-talents-wwe-nbcu-relationship-more/ target=new>Wrestling Inc, Nick Khan spoke about complaints from former WWE talents that wrestlers aren’t treated fairly by the company. He called WWE a ‘meritocracy’ and said that everyone has a chance to earn opportunities. Here are highlights:

On former WWE talents who claim there is preferential treatment in the company: “Everyone is treated humanely and deserves to be treated that way. I do think there are analogies with our company and other companies. Was Shaq treated better than any other player other than Kobe? Yeah. That’s the way it is. It’s the same way with us. It’s a meritocracy. If you’re at the top of the card, maybe you have a bigger dressing room than someone at the bottom of the card. Everyone has same opportunity to earn their way there.”

On WWE’s partnership with Peacock: “The way I like to think they look at us is as an entity that has a treasure trove of IP and a lot of it that hasn’t been exploited yet. Now it’s up to us to monetize it properly and show the community what we have to offer.”