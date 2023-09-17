– In an interview with The Bill Simmons podcast (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan was asked about the newly merged WWE and UFC (TKO) having something similar to a schedule release day, similar to the NFL. Khan revealed that they are working on something similar to the NFL draft but for TKO.

Khan stated, “The NFL Draft. The first in Philly, where they took it out of New York and hundreds of thousands of people are there. What is there like that for UFC and WWE that could work? That’s something we’re hyper-focused on.”

As previously reported, the WWE and UFC merger into TKO closed last week. Khan will continue serving as the WWE president post-merger.