Nick Khan Set To Attend Technology Conference This Week

WWE announced that President Nick Khan will attend the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference this Thursday. Here’s a press release:

WWE® To Participate in SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

STAMFORD, Conn.—-WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nick Khan, will participate in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.