Nick Khan Wishes Stephanie McMahon Didn’t Step Down From WWE

In an interview with Bill Simmons for his podcast (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan spoke about Stephanie McMahon’s departure from the company earlier this year, which he wishes didn’t happen. Stephanie originally stepped down in May of last year, before returning as the chairwoman of WWE in July of that year when Vince McMahon retired. In January, Vince returned to the Board of Directors and Stephanie resigned again.

Khan said: “She decided to step away. Initially, she was on leave of absence, some of the Vince stuff started to happen, he stepped out for a moment. She was asked by Vince, by myself, by the board, to come back. She came back, which we were extremely gracious for her in doing so. Ultimately, when Vince came back, she decided she was ready to go and step out. I respected the decision, I wish she hadn’t done that, and she knows that from me personally, she’s a terrific executive and a terrific person. That’s her decision, her relationship with Vince is theirs and when she made it, I have full respect for the decision. I don’t know what the future holds, but with Vince as the Chairman of the company, Paul the head of creative, me in the role that I’m in, if Stephanie wanted to do something with WWE, WWE would embrace that, the WWE Universe would embrace that. I think she’s enjoying some time off. After grinding hard, as she grinded hard, take a few months off. She still has school-aged children, she and Paul do, I think she’s enjoying herself.“