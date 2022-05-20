Nick Khan Reportedly Taking Over Stephanie McMahon’s Duties During WWE Leave of Absence

With Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from WWE, Nick Khan will be taking over most of her duties according to a new report. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the WWE President and CRO will be handling McMahon’s duties as Chief Brand Officer according to multiple people in the company.

As noted earlier, McMahon announced that she is taking the leave of absence to focus on family. Thurston notes that some business partners have already been informed of Khan taking over the duties, and that WWE employees weren’t aware of the leave of absence until McMahon announced it via Twitter.

It was noted earlier that the move was a shock to many in the company and that the move was not one where McMahon McMahon was pushed out of the position.