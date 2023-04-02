Nick Khan Thinks There’s a Path For Roman Reigns in Hollywood

Roman Reigns is on top of WWE, and Nick Khan believes he has a chance for major opportunities in Hollywood as well. Reigns has previously appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in a cameo, and Khan spoke with The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast about whether Reigns will be seeking further opportunities in acting.

“We’ll see,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “We think there’s a path for him there. We think there are opportunities for him. There’s a lot of conversations going on. We fully support that, but Roman is staying in with us as well. If it happens, and we think that it has a good shot of it happening, we’re excited for him.”

Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at night two of WrestleMania 39 tonight against Cody Rhodes.