Nick Khan Will Reportedly Be Part of TKO Boxing Project

Last month, it was reported that TKO is working with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to launch a boxing league. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), it was reported that WWE President Nick Khan, who is also on the TKO Board of Directors, will be involved in the project. The boxing league is said to be led by UFC President Dana White and Saudi Arabia Chairman of General Entertainment Authority Turki Alakshikh.

Dave Meltzer said: “Nick Khan is supposed to be a major part of that as well. A lot of the rival promoters had a meeting in Las Vegas about how they’re going to combat this. Almost sounded like the famous meetings that the Einhorn’s arranged when Vince started his expansion…and they all got together, all the rival promoters got together and ‘We’re going to put a united front against him,’ which didn’t last very long at all, of course. But now the boxing promoters know they’ve got a real threat. And in their minds, it’s Nick Khan, Dana White, and Turki Alalshikh as the three people running this new boxing venture.“