Nick Khan Says TKO’s Lack of Bureaucracy Helped WWE-ESPN Deal Come Together Quickly

Nick Khan says that the lack of any bureaucracy at TKO helped the WWE and ESPN deal come together very quickly. As announced on Wednesday, WWE signed a five-year deal with ESPN that will see their PLEs come to the upcoming ESPN streaming service. Khan appeared on The Varsity podcast and talked about how TKO’s structure helped speed the deal to completion. You can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Brandon Riegg telling him in 2017 to get WWE’s international rights set before Netflix went into live programming: “He was way ahead of the game…So, for us, with the Netflix deal, also a quick negotiation, part of our advantage at TKO is there’s no bureaucracy here. Ari, Mark, Andrew, myself, Triple H on the WWE side, if we all agree, ‘Hey, this is the right move,’ boom, we do it; there’s no having to check with other owners.”

On WWE’s media deals coming together quickly: “Netflix deal was quick. Disney deal was quick. I think that’s a testament to how the TKO execs have set up the company,” he added, noting that this is similar to how UFC is set up. “No bureaucracy, and we just think that’s a better way to collectively run a company.”