In an interview with Stephanie McMahon for What’s Your Story (via Fightful), Nick Khan discussed the learning process for himself and Triple H as they continue to make mistakes in business.

He said: “Same with business, and if you make a mistake in the decision, that’s okay too. Fix it. No issue. Paul (Levesque) and I, Triple H and I, we make mistakes in business every day. The good thing is we have one another, where we can say, ‘I think I did this. What do you think?’ ‘Ah, I don’t think that was the move. Maybe we could think of it the other way.’ ‘Okay, let’s try that,’ and then to the executive committee meeting — the executive committee part of me, the senior leadership team will say, ‘Hey, this got messed up. We’re gonna pivot,’ we’re gonna do X, Y and Z instead and everyone rolls in the same direction.”

Nick Khan has served as WWE’s President since 2023, following the company’s merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. In this role, he has overseen significant strategic initiatives, including the negotiation of a landmark $5 billion, 10-year deal with Netflix to stream Monday Night Raw, marking WWE’s first major move into live streaming. Additionally, WWE has expanded its presence on streaming platforms, with SmackDown returning to USA Network in October 2024 under a new agreement. Khan has also been instrumental in the development of behind-the-scenes content, such as a new docuseries on Netflix, WWE: Unreal, aimed at providing fans with deeper insights into WWE’s operations. His leadership continues to shape WWE’s evolution in the evolving media landscape.