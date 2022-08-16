Nick Khan Hints At More Upcoming Attractions Akin To SummerSlam Features

Co-CEO Nick Khan detailed WWE’s successes and progress in the company’s second quarter results (per Wrestling Inc). It looks like the WWE’s premium live event schedule will see a number of unique features going forward.

SummerSlam 2022 saw the advent of The Undertaker’s successful 1 DeadMan Show, leading Khan to report, “The [1 Deadman Show] event sold out. We announced a second Undertaker 1 DeadMan Show for Friday, September 2, in Cardiff, Wales. That event sold out in three hours. Look for more of this from us.”

Khan did not reveal further details on what sort of similar events fans can expect yet, but the company’s revenue growth has apparently continued unabated. WWE officials reported $328.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, and the company is poised to continue expansion in both the live event and consumer product spheres.