Nick Khan On ‘Horrific’ Vince McMahon Allegations, How They Could Have Affected Netflix Deal

Nick Khan recently weighed in on the sexual assault and trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon. The allegations made by Janel Grant that led to McMahon’s exit in January have become a big topic of discussion during WrestleMania week and Khan was asked about them in an appearance on Town with Matthew Belloni. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On if the allegations could have killed WWE’s deal with Netflix for Raw’s TV rights: “I don’t know about killed, but it certainly wouldn’t have helped the deal. Those allegations are obviously horrific and serious and we take them and interpret them the same way any other reasonable person or organization would interpret them. You saw the quick resignation.”

On if there was any pressure from Netflix for McMahon ro resign: “No.”

On whether McMahon has any involvement with WWE anymore: “No. Zero. He chose to resign. There was no litigation.”