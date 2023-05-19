Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Was “Serious About The Process” To Sell WWE Upon Returning

When Vince McMahon suddenly returned to WWE this past January, many people understandably assumed he was back to re-establish his creative command of the company. According to recent statements by CEO Nick Khan, however, McMahon characterized his reappearance as simply a stage in the process to sell the promotion, which ultimately manifested in the eventual deal with Endeavor (per Fightful). Speaking at a recent conference by MoffettNathanson, Khan related his version of the events, stating, “When he came back, the term was for ‘strategic alternatives.’ He and I had a conversation, which he’s comfortable with me sharing today, ‘tell me, is this real, because there is some scuttlebutt out there that maybe this is just your way to come back into your company,’ which he would have to do also. He said, ‘I’m committed to it. I give you my word.’ Raine was the lead banker on the transaction. Vince said he wanted a strong banker on it, that is a management decision, and the board would have representation as well. He gave me his word that he was serious about the process, lo and behold, he was serious about the process. The deal was finagled April 1 and announced April 3 before the market opened.”