Nick Khan Weighs In On Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

Nick Khan discussed the possibility of a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns during his discussion with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport. Khan talked about a potential return for Rock and more, and you can check out some highlights below (per PWInsider):

On a potential return of The Rock to WWE: “Look, he’s focused on being the mega star that he’s built himself into. We’re always talking to him about different opportunities and what could come. WWE is a producer on Young Rock. They graciously allowed us to do that, because they wanted us to be partners in it. So there’s more to be done with them.”

On the idea of Rock vs. Roman Reigns: “Listen from your mouth to God’s ear. Let’s see….I think it’s something everybody would like to see as any of our big superstars, like Roman against any of our other big who can do it. We know Cena can still do it at an A plus level. We know that Rock can still do it at an A plus level. But ultimately it comes down to all the boring business things: Scheduling, when does it work? How long do we need him? How long does it take? What other commitments does he have? So we’ll see.”