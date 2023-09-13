Nick Khan Reveals When WWE & UFC Media Rights Are Up

Nick Khan recently discussed the status of the WWE and UFC media rights and when those deals are up. WWE and UFC merged on Tuesday to become TKO Group, and Khan appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast where he talked about TKO’s media rights deals.

“You have NBCU who is a significant partner of WWE, Disney, as you just mentioned, a significant partner of UFC,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “Those deals are not up at the same time. But it is interesting that you have two companies that tend to compete with each other, whether it was over the acquisition of the FOX assets a few years ago. Just after that, as you recall, the Sky acquisition.”

He continued, “So let’s see. Let’s see what happens. We’re thrilled with NBCU — we meaning WWE — and UFC seems to be thrilled with Disney, but yes, it can always get better. So let’s see… WWE is up in October 2024. UFC’s up about a year later.”

WWE’s exclusive negotiation windows with NBCUniversal and FOX ended earlier this year. A report on Tuesday said that Disney is interested in the rights to WWE Smackdown, currently airing on FOX, while the belief is that Raw and NXT will remain on USA Network. Of course, none of this is official yet and plenty could change as negotiations progress.