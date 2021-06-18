Nick Khan On Why WWE Chose Las Vegas To Host SummerSlam

SummerSlam is heading to Las Vegas, and WWE President Nick Khan has explained why the company choice Las Vegas in a new interview. Khan, who is a native of the city, appeared on Las Vegas’ FOX 5 and discussed the reasons the company settled on Vegas for their biggest show of the summer, as you can see below.

“We know how bad the pandemic hit Las Vegas and the economy there,” Khan said (per Fightful). “One of the thoughts we had was to have one of our signature events, SummerSlam, at Allegiant. I don’t believe there have been full fans there yet. We thought a big sell out crowd in Vegas to help stimulate the economy would be the right thing to do with the city.”

Summerslam takes place on August 21st from Allegiant Stadium in the city. It will be their second PPV event to take place on the road, following Money in the Bank next month.