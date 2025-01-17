wrestling / News
Nick Khan Says WWE Will Hold an Event In Paris This Year
January 17, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with 8 News Now (via Fightful), WWE president Nick Khan announced that the company will hold an event in Paris, France, sometime this year. WWE visited France last year for Backlash, which was held in Lyon.
He said: “You’ve seen international expansion for us, with our biggest events, the Premium Live Events, in Germany, in France, coming up, which has not yet been announced. With Lyon, last year in France. Paris, upcoming. We’re going to be bigger and better than we’ve already been and we’re excited to get there.“
