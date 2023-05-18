Nick Khan Says WWE Has Discussed a Lucha Show, Says It’s ‘Something of Interest’

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently revealed that the company has discussed the possibility of doing a lucha libre-oriented show. Khan spoke at MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference and talked about opening WWE’s product up to by adding more content, noting that a lucha show has been internally discussed.

“Ideally for us, we would go every day of the week, as long as there is a unique product we can put on the air and resonate,” he said (per Fightful). “Something we’ve discussed internally; lucha libre, which is big in Mexico and Latin America, to start something like that down the road. This would be well after US and UK media rights are settled, the synergies are all in place and we have our legs under us with [TKO Group], that’s something that’s interesting to us, especially with the growing Hispanic audience in the US. We over-index in the Hispanic community already with our English content. To target that is something of interest for us.”

WWE has been expanding its presence in international markets as of late with WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, an upcoming event in India, Clash at the Castle in the UK and the planned relaunch of NXT UK as NXT Europe.