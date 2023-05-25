– During his recent appearance at the JP Morgan’s TMT Conference earlier this week, WWE CEO Nick Khan discussed WWE’s ongoing media rights negotiations with its current broadcast partners NBCUniversal and FOX. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Khan on WWE’s current media rights negotiations: “We’re just out of the exclusive [negotiating] window with Fox, we’re still in the window with NBCU. Conversations with both have gone phenomenally well. What we’re trying to balance here is getting the maximum value for what we consider these media rights to be. … We think our product has overdelivered on USA.”

Khan on why WWE is a good fit for Fox after the Disney sale: “If you look at their pivot, post the Disney transaction, into live and into sports, we think that we fit in quite well there. And we’ll see if there’s more to build with these two entities. At the same time, we’re always in touch with all of the buyers in the marketplace about what they’re looking for.”

Additionally, Khan noted that WWE admires the NBA media rights model, with the media rights for the NBA split across various companies, which Khan expressed as being good for all parties involved.