Nick Khan Believes WWE-Netflix Deal Will Be Beneficial To Both Parties

In an interview with Bloomberg TV (via Wrestling Inc), Nick Khan talked about the WWE deal with Netflix, which thinks will end up being beneficial to both companies. RAW will begin streaming on Netflix in 2025.

He said: “It was yet another test of someone new in the space, obviously an established streaming entity — the streaming entity, if you will — It was a good bet by us and we think a good bet by them. There is no upcharge for WrestleMania or any other premium live events. A company of our size, as great as we’d like to believe we are, we’re not going to compete with the Amazons of the world, the Netflixes of the world, the NBCUs of the world. We think [this deal will lead to more ad-pricing power]. You’ve seen what Amazon has been able to do on their ad-supported tier. Netflix is going to have great success in that space.“