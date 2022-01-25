Nick Khan Says WWE Not Looking to Sell, Talks Recent Changes In Company

Nick Khan laid out the reasons for the big changes to WWE in a new interview, during which he said WWE was not actively looking to sell. Khan spoke with Sports Business Journal and discussed the many changes that have taken place, particularly in terms of executive turnover and streamlining of departments, since he came on board in August of 2020.

The article notes that Khan said WWE has taken some inbound calls from companies interested in buying it but stressed that they are not in active conversation about selling and are not looking to do so. He noted that many of the changes are due to why he was brought in, which was a case of Vince McMahon’s mindset about WWE changing to a global media company while many in the company were stuck in the older mode of thinking around what WWE was.

It is also noted that when he came on board, he was surprised by the attitude of some on the staff who, according to the piece, “acted as though they were fortunate just to have a seat at the table. They were content to negotiate with executives far down the chain of command.” He believed that attitude had to be changed.

You can see a couple quotes below from Khan in the piece regarding Vince’s change of mindset and the executive changes:

On how Vince McMahon’s mindset around the company has changed: “If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince certainly didn’t believe it was anymore. Part of what I believe he was looking for in bringing in someone from the outside was to make sure the community at large didn’t treat it that way. We believe we’re a global content company.”

On the executive changes since he came on board: “For the company to be treated the way that Vince, Stephanie, Kevin Dunn and myself and others believed it should be treated in the community, you needed executives who reflected that, who had range, who could get people on the phone and who could be taken seriously by their peers.”