Nick Khan Says WWE Wants To Have A Premium Live Event In India In Next Two Years

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, WWE President Nick Khan said that the company is hoping to have a premium live event in India within the next two years. The company has held a handful of shows there, but never a major event or TV show. Here are highlights:

On holding a major event in India: “That’s the goal, and we’re pencilling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed. Without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India. And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it’s important to Netflix, assume it’s important to us. India has always been important to us. So we’re pencilling it out now, and let’s wait and see.”

On WWE’s popularity in India: “WWE is the second most popular sport in India, behind cricket… There’s multi-generational viewing. Families watch it together. Women and men watch it alone.”

On what WWE brings to the country: “You’ll notice a lot of dramas and stories with deep narratives. That’s exactly what we believe WWE is.”