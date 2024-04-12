Nick Khan Praises WWE’s Relationship With NBCU, Says They’ve Been Great

WWE is expanding its network partners as Raw moves to Netflix next year, and Nick Khan spoke about the company’s relationship with NBCUniversal amid the changes. Raw is leaving USA Network to go to the streamer, while NXT is moving to The CW. NBCU is still the company’s streaming partner through Peacock, and Khan spoke on The Town where he touched briefly on that partnership.

“We love the NBCU folks,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “They truly have been great. We were one of the first people, I think, who bought into Peacock.”

WWE moved their WWE Network platform in the US over to Peacock in January of 2021. That deal comes up in January of 2026.