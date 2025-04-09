Nick Khan Says WWE Won’t Respond To Social Media In TV Product

Nick Khan says WWE doesn’t respond to the immediate feedback that social media provides, saying it would be a mistake to do so. Khan and Triple spoke at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas about how WWE is evolving its product in the changing media and entertainment landscape and as Unlikely’s Adrian Hernandez reports, Khan addressed the notion of the company changing its direction based on how social media is reacting.

Hernandez posted to Twitter, quoting Khan as saying:

“We won’t respond to social media. It’s a mistake to respond to that. We have to trust our gut.”

Hernandez went on to say, “To add context Nick was speaking on Social Media being a small microcosm of the entire fanbase as Triple H added in that they get to see reactions every night at shows. The video with the entire answer will be out soon.”