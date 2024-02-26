Nick Kiniski Claims Terry Garvin Propositioned Him During His Time In WWF, Claims He Alerted Vince McMahon

In an interview with Post Wrestling, former wrestler Nick Kiniski, the son of Gene Kiniski, claimed that he was propositioned by Terry Garvin in the 80s. Garvin was a WWF official at the time, and Kiniski was working there in 1986 and 1987. Here are highlights:

On Garvin propositioning him for sex: “He would come up to me and hit on me … I won’t say what he said, but you’ll understand the meaning behind it. He says ‘Hey Nick, let me perform oral sex on you, you can read a Playboy and you’ll have it made for life.’ And, you know, he is my boss, he controls my boss. This is my livelihood, what I want to do, I kind of joked with him, I said ‘Hey Terry, you know, I’m not that way. But if I ever change, you’ll be the first. I’ll let you be the first.’ We just kinda laughed it off. But he was always kind of coming up and joking, and one time he came to my hotel room late at night and I told him to leave. Knocked at the door. So, it put me in a very awkward position, you know?”

On Garvin suggesting it could affect his career: “There’s no doubt about it. ‘Hey, if you let me do this, you’ll have it made for life financially.’ I mean, there’s no other way to take that.”

On alerting Vince McMahon: “I remember where it was, it was in Milwaukie, Oregon, we wrestled in Portland. I called Vince, and I said ‘Hey, Vince, I don’t think this is right. Terry’s hitting on me. I don’t appreciate that and I would like it to stop.’ And Vince said ‘Oh, ok. I’ll deal with it.’ And that was it. Nothing changed. [Garvin would] still say ‘Hey, have you thought about your proposition?’ as he walks by in the dressing room.”