Nick Nemeth vs. Joey Janela Booked For WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

Nick Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler, will share the ring with Joey Janela on the April 5th Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

There are under 30 tickets left for the event. Other bouts set for the show include Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Rob Van Dam and former ECW World Champion Masato Tanaka vs. former TNA Champion Josh Alexander.

The following names are advertised for the show:

*Mistico.

*Macara Dorado.

*Dragon Kid.

*Hechicero.

*Little Guido with Tommy Rich.

*Los Boriquas reunite: Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo, Miguel Perez Jr.

*Matt Riddle

*Shun Skywalker

*Titan.