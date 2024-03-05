wrestling / News
Nick Nemeth vs. Joey Janela Booked For WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow
March 5, 2024 | Posted by
Nick Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler, will share the ring with Joey Janela on the April 5th Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
There are under 30 tickets left for the event. Other bouts set for the show include Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Rob Van Dam and former ECW World Champion Masato Tanaka vs. former TNA Champion Josh Alexander.
The following names are advertised for the show:
*Mistico.
*Macara Dorado.
*Dragon Kid.
*Hechicero.
*Little Guido with Tommy Rich.
*Los Boriquas reunite: Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo, Miguel Perez Jr.
*Matt Riddle
*Shun Skywalker
*Titan.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Loved The Rock’s Smackdown Promo
- Vince McMahon Selling 5.35 Million Shares Of TKO Stock
- Chelsea Green Thought WWE Would Be Angry Over Matt Cardona Wearing WWE Women’s Tag Title Replica
- Roman Reigns, Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer React to Paul Heyman Joining WWE Hall of Fame