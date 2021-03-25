Nick Patrick Recalls Nearly Botching Undertaker vs. JBL House Show Match

Nick Patrick very nearly ended a house show match between Undertaker and JBL once time, and he recalled the experience in a new interview. Patrick spoke with Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda and during the interview he recalled that he incorrectly counted a three-count on an overseas live event between the two after Vince McMahon had told referees to be stricter with pinfalls.

“JBL actually took a Tombstone, and I guess we were going for the deal like [Steve] Austin and those guys did where you hit the guy with the finish two or three times and then they kick out,” he recalled. “But [JBL] didn’t [kick out] with that tombstone and it was so close that he kicked out, and I didn’t really think he was going to kick out, so I wasn’t really trying to pull it, but if I had to I wouldn’t have been able to because it was that close and I counted it. When I counted it, JBL and Undertaker both looked at me like, ‘What was that?’ ‘That close! Two!’ I dug down into the well and pulled it back out again.”

You can see the full video of the interview below: