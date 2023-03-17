Nick Patrick Says WWE Has Good Referees, Doesn’t Highlight Them Anymore

Nick Patrick believes that WWE needs to do more to spotlight their referees and given them a chance to shine. The former official spoke on AdFreeShows’ Monday Mailbag earlier this week and took issue with the fact that WWE keeps their referees more to the background these days.

“I think that they’ve got some very good refs [in] WWE,” Patrick said (per Wrestling Inc). “They don’t highlight the refs like they used to, you know? Like I got a chance to be an NWO ref, and [Earl] Hebner got a chance to screw Bret. Guys got to be able to become characters and do things, and they’ve kind of cut all that out.”

Patrick also suggested that WWE may not involve refs in that way so that they don’t have to pay them royalties, and said he doesn’t expect a referee to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.