Nick Patrick on Why Sean Waltman Deserves to be Inducted Into the Hall of Fame With the nWo, Discusses Being a Gimmick Member of the Stable

– The Pancakes and Powerslams podcast recently interviewed former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick, who discussed if Sean Waltman is deserving to get a WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of the nWo. Below are some highlights.

Nick Patrick on WWE Hall of Fame inducting Sean Waltman as part of the nWo: “I think he was as big of a part of it because each guy had their own position. It was like a level, a tier. It was [Hulk] Hogan, and Sean [Waltman] was the bump guy. You had to have a guy out there who was ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,’ because that was him. And the next level up was Razor [Scott Hall]. And next up from him was [Kevin] Nash, and it was kind of like a tier. People kind of had to work their way through. For the sake of action, he would have to bump. Nash is a big guy. Storyline-wise, he can’t come out to ‘bing, bing, bump.’ You have to chop him down like a tree. You can’t knock him right off the feet. Same with Hogan. So, that put Sean and Razor in a position, they had to be the action, ‘boom, boom, boom,’ guys. And that made him, to me, as much of the formula as the rest of them. To me, in my opinion, that makes him deserving as much as anybody.”

On how he was just a gimmick member and shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame with the nWo: “No, no. I was a gimmick member, and I was a good gimmick piece. I was kind of like — if you want to relate it to music, I would be like a studio musician or the saxophone player that would come in that would have a good little solo in there but wasn’t the main focus. And the nWo didn’t get up the fly because Nick Patrick was in it. I was very fortunate to be able to do that. That was a lot of fun, but no, I wasn’t deserving to be in the Hall of Fame with the nWo. It would be cool. Don’t get me wrong, it would’ve been real cool, but no.”

Nick Patrick on if nWo was running the locker room or if it was a mutual locker room: “No, not really. People just dressed over there. In reality, there’s not an nWo locker room where they put up nWo and only nWo guys dressed in there. You dressed where you wanted to. That was a set for TV. And everybody dressed — you get wherever you can spread your stuff out and where you’re comfortable and close to whoever you can basically need to try and talk to for the rest of the evening.”

