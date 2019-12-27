Nick Patrick Calls Ultimate Warrior the Worst ‘Big Money Guy’ He Ever Worked With, Reveals How Warrior Once Injured His Knee

– The Pancakes and Powerslams podcast recently interviewed former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick, who discussed his thoughts on the worst “big money guy” he ever worked with, citing late WWE Hall of Famer, the Ultimate Warrior. He also revealed Ultimate Warrior once inadvertently hit him in the knee and blew his knee out in a match involving Warrior and Hulk Hogan in WCW. Below are some highlights.

Nick Patrick on Ultimate Warrior being the worst big money guy he worked with: “As far as big money guys, I think the worst big money guy that I ever worked with was — and god rest his soul. I don’t like to talk bad about somebody that’s passed on, but I said it when he was alive. So, I’m going to go ahead and say it again. The Ultimate Warrior to me was one of the worst. He had great fire. He looked awesome. He had charisma, but he was terrible because you never knew what he was going to do. He Could hurt you. He was so dadgum strong.”

Patrick on how Warrior once injured his knee in a match with Hulk Hogan in WCW: “He blew my knee out actually. I was working with him, and he came to WCW. I was working with him, and he was working with [Hulk] Hogan. And Hogan did something, knocked him down. He was way over in the corner on the other side of the ring. And I’m pushing Hogan back. And then all of the sudden, he rolled into the side. And I don’t even know how he got there because he was back in the corner seconds before, but he rolled into the side of my knee. And it blew my knee to the inside. I grabbed Hulk by the chest because I felt something give. And I tried to walk and put some weight on it, but I couldn’t raise my heel up to touch my rear end. You know what I’m saying. Whatever connection to my hamstring was gone.”

“So, I look at Hulk and go, ‘He just blew my knee out!’ He went, ‘Can ya take a bump?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I think so.’ He grabbed me by my head and threw me out over the top rope. I got a blown out knee and took both, but I took a bump over the top rope. I was OK. I could walk, but I could not bring my heel up. I ended up having to have an ACL replacement. But you never knew what he [Warrior] was going to do or where he was coming from. He was so big and strong and kind of clumsy. He could hurt ya.”

