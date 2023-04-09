Nick Wayne To Make AEW Debut On Dynamite In July

Nick Wayne will make his AEW debut this summer in a match against Swerve Strickland. At Saturday night’s Defy Wrestling Championship to Wayne, Strickland lost the Defy Championship to Wayne. After the match, Strickland called for a rematch on AEW Dynamite on July 12th, which Wayne accepted.

Wayne signed with AEW via an apprenticeship deal in February of last year at the age of 16, though the contract doesn’t go into full affect until he turns 18 on July 11th.