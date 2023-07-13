Nick Wayne Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Officially Signs With Company

Nick Wayne is officially All Elite following his debut match for the company on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wayne faced Swerve Strickland on tonight’s show, pushing the Mogul Affiliates member to the limit before ultimately falling to the JML Driver.

Following the match, Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm that Wayne’s contract was now in effect and he is a full member of the AEW roster:

Congratulations! What a great debut tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and now it's official: @thenickwayne is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/3NJPBtqCPR — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 13, 2023

Nick Wayne stays one step ahead of Swerve Strickland! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@swerveconfident | @thenickwayne pic.twitter.com/hirxB5jYOH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2023