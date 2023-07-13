wrestling / News

Nick Wayne Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Officially Signs With Company

July 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nick Wayne AEW Image Credit: AEW

Nick Wayne is officially All Elite following his debut match for the company on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wayne faced Swerve Strickland on tonight’s show, pushing the Mogul Affiliates member to the limit before ultimately falling to the JML Driver.

Following the match, Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm that Wayne’s contract was now in effect and he is a full member of the AEW roster:

