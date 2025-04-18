wrestling / News
Nick Wayne Captures ROH TV Title On AEW Collision
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
Nick Wayne is a champion in ROH, winning the World Television Title on this week’s Collision. Wayne defeated Komander on Thursday’s special episode to capture the title, hitting a fisherman suplex for the title.
This marks Wayne’s first title in ROH or AEW and ends Komander’s reign at 119 days. He won the title at ROH Final Battle 2024.
Komander is unreal!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & MAX@KomandercrMX | @TheNickWayne pic.twitter.com/OBrn5riISS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025
.@thenickwayne has done it!
The youngest singles champion in the history of ROH or AEW!#AEWCollision Spring Break Thru is LIVE on TNT and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/Pi882JljS9
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 18, 2025
