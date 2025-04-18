wrestling / News

Nick Wayne Captures ROH TV Title On AEW Collision

April 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Nick Wayne 4-17-25 Image Credit: AEW

Nick Wayne is a champion in ROH, winning the World Television Title on this week’s Collision. Wayne defeated Komander on Thursday’s special episode to capture the title, hitting a fisherman suplex for the title.

This marks Wayne’s first title in ROH or AEW and ends Komander’s reign at 119 days. He won the title at ROH Final Battle 2024.

