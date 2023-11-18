Nick Wayne Says It’s ‘Crazy’ He’s In His Current Position At 18

In an interview with ROAR Around the Ring (via Fightful), Nick Wayne spoke about his position in AEW since his debut, admitting it’s crazy he’s already working with legends at 18. He will team with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus tonight at Full Gear against Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland.

He said: “This is actually my first pay-per-view that I’ve done for AEW. I was a part of WrestleDream, but I was on the zero hour, I wrestled Luchasaurus. This is my first main card pay-per-view event, but the preparation has been crazy, mentally and physically. I’m training as hard as possible, I mean I’ve been training as hard as possible, but now you’re thinking that everything is leading to this pay-per-view. Being in this type of match teaming with Christian Cage and facing Adam Copeland and Sting and being a part of one of Sting’s last matches as his retirement is coming up in February, it’s a huge honor to be a part of this match. It feels crazy knowing that I’m a part of this match at eighteen years old, I’m very grateful to have this opportunity..“