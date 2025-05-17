Nick Wayne Discusses Maturing Faster for His Age

– During a recent appearance on Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, AEW wrestler and ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne discusses how he feels mature for his age due to his time spent in the wrestling business. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Wayne on maturing faster than other kids: “Yeah, I’m very thankful for it. Honestly, I feel like kind of just like a maturity level. Yeah, it helped me a lot just growing up always being around adults. Yeah, so like kids, obviously, I went to public school. So I was still around kids.”

On being only 19 years old: “But my day to day life was around wrestlers and wrestling, you know, so I feel like I just matured a lot faster than like a lot of the kids my age. Going back to what you’re saying, I do definitely feel like I’m like, a man, you know, sometimes it’s like a reminder to me when people say my age, like, ‘oh yeah, I am 19.”

Nick Wayne is currently competing in the Best Of The Super Junior 32 tournament in NJPW.