Nick Wayne Wants To Be A Highlight of AEW All In

In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling (via Fightful), Nick Wayne spoke about his goals for AEW All In, which include becoming one of the highlights of tomorrow’s event. Wayne will team with the Patriarchy against The House of Black, Bang Bang Gang and an unnamed fourth team in a ladder match for the Trios titles.

He said: “Chaos, of course. Mainly, I’m just willing to give it my everything. I’m willing to pull out crazy stops that I’ve never pulled out before, hopefully, something that I’ve never even felt in myself before that I’m willing to give out. My biggest thing is that I just want to make a crazy impact. I want people, when they think of the highlights of All In, they think of something that I did in that match, or they think of something Nick Wayne related in that match, you know? I’m really looking to show out on Sunday, and I really want to be a highlight of the show All In this year.“