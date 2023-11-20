Nick Wayne On How He Handles Reactions To Him On Social Media

Nick Wayne is playing a heel in AEW right now, and he recently weighed in on how he deals with reactions to him on social media. Wayne was a guest on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation he talked about the difference between people reacting to his character and people criticizing him.

“So being a heel and seeing stuff on the internet — on a weekly basis I see people tweet saying, ‘Nick Wayne has such a punchable face,'” Wayne said (per Wrestling Inc). “Which I think is perfect. I’m like, ‘I got you. You want to punch me in the face? I got you.’ But then there’s other people who say, like, ‘Nick Wayne is a f**king terrible wrestler. Like, why does he have the TV time he does? Why is he in the position he’s in?’ But then again, it’s like, there was a time where when I was a face I would see comments like that, and I would be like, ‘Damn. What is, like — why?’ And I start to maybe question if I’m doing something wrong.”

He continued, “But then I kind of realized, these are just people behind a keyboard. I will never see this person. It’s very opinionated, and there’s a lot of people who try to, like, say what they think is best and try to book the show honestly. But being a heel and seeing that kind of stuff is like, ‘Maybe I got you?’ You know what I mean?”