Nick Wayne Is Not Being Paid By AEW Yet Under His Current Deal

In an interview with Talk is Jericho, Nick Wayne revealed that while he currently has a deal with AEW, he isn’t getting paid for it. That’s because the deal doesn’t technically begin until he’s 18 and can wrestle for them. Wayne wrestles on the independent scene, most notably for GCW. Here are highlights:

On how his AEW deal works: “As of right now, i can’t do any in-ring work with AEW until I turn 18, which will be in July. From now until then, it’s just a learning experience, learning TV wrestling, and how AEW does things.”

On the plan for his debut: “We don’t necessarily have a plan yet. Mainly, when I turn 18, I just want to continue to wrestle the best and continue to learn and become the best version of myself that I can. I always want to try to stay evolving and better myself. I don’t know whenever my prime will be, but I want to always try to feel like I’m in some type of prime, always trying to evolve in some type of way.”

On not getting chances to work on his promos: “Very little on the Indies. Maybe post-match promos filmed on camera, but live ‘now or never,’ not very much, honestly. It’s something that I feel I need to work on and I’d like to work on, I like to cut promos in the shower or the mirror, it’s the best practice. If I have a weak point that I’d like to become stronger, it would be cutting promos.”