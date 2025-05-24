Nick Wayne Says Kevin Knight Is His ‘Wrestling Soulmate’, Predicts Big Things For Him

During an interview with NJPW1972, Nick Wayne spoke about his Best of the Super Juniors opponent Kevin Knight, who he called his ‘wrestling soulmmate’. Both were in B Block and faced each other on May 17, with Knight winnning.

Wayne said: “Yeah, me and Kevin (Knight) go way back. Before New Japan, before the L.A. Dojo, he came to train at Buddy Wayne Academy — my dad’s school — for a year or two. He was like a sponge when it came to taking in information and he just skyrocketed with his talent. He was so hungry to get better. We also trained together at a Lucha school in Seattle. And from the start, I knew. I watched him wrestle in training one day and thought, that’s my soulmate. We traveled together, took city buses to other states for shows, wrestled all over the Pacific Northwest and Canada. We haven’t touched since he left for L.A., but his growth’s been unreal. He’s completely evolved, and I couldn’t be prouder. With his AEW and New Japan deal, he’s only going higher. One of the future greats, no doubt.“