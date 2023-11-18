– During a recent interview with ROAR Around the Ring, AEW wrestler Nick Wayne discussed tonight’s six-man tag team match at AEW Full Gear. He’ll be teaming with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus against Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Wayne on his AEW PPV debut: “This is actually my first pay-per-view that I’ve done for AEW. I was a part of WrestleDream, but I was on the zero hour, I wrestled Luchasaurus. This is my first main card pay-per-view event, but the preparation has been crazy, mentally and physically. I’m training as hard as possible, I mean I’ve been training as hard as possible, but now you’re thinking that everything is leading to this pay-per-view.”

On working in one of Sting’s last matches: “Being in this type of match teaming with Christian Cage and facing Adam Copeland and Sting and being a part of one of Sting’s last matches as his retirement is coming up in February, it’s a huge honor to be a part of this match. It feels crazy knowing that I’m a part of this match at eighteen years old, I’m very grateful to have this opportunity.”

AEW Full Gear will be held later tonight at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.