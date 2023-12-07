wrestling / News
Nick Wayne’s Mom Costs Adam Copeland TNT Title Match On AEW Dynamite
Adam Copeland fell short in his TNT Championship match against Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite courtesy of Nick Wayne’s mother. Cage defeated Copeland after Shayna Wayne turned on Copeland, hitting him with the title belt while the referee was down. Cage then hit Copeland with the Killswitch and stomped on his neck, then pinned him to win the match.
Copeland had hit Nick with a Con-Chair-To in front of Shayna during the November 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite.
DOUBLE SPEAR!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/bTKcoOrUYR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2023
What is Shayna Wayne doing here?!?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/WHA3m4U340
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Doesn’t Think CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Will Happen in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes AEW’s Devil Storyline, Says It Will Be Anticlimactic
- Possible Reason Why Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet’ Was Blurred On Last Night’s WWE Raw
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing