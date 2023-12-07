wrestling / News

Nick Wayne’s Mom Costs Adam Copeland TNT Title Match On AEW Dynamite

December 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Shayna Wayne Christian Cage Adam Copeland Image Credit: AEW

Adam Copeland fell short in his TNT Championship match against Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite courtesy of Nick Wayne’s mother. Cage defeated Copeland after Shayna Wayne turned on Copeland, hitting him with the title belt while the referee was down. Cage then hit Copeland with the Killswitch and stomped on his neck, then pinned him to win the match.

Copeland had hit Nick with a Con-Chair-To in front of Shayna during the November 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite.

