Nick Wayne Reflects On Becoming Youngest ROH TV Champion, Working With His Mom

Nick Wayne is the youngest ROH World Television Champion in history, and he recently weighed in on breaking Adam Cole’s record. Wayne won the title on the April 17th episode of AEW Collision, making him the youngest-ever holder of that title at 19. Cole previously held the record, winning the title in 2012 just before he turned 23. Wayne spoke about that and more in an interview on Undisputed and you see some highlights below:

On his title win: “I take professional wrestling very seriously. It is a very big deal to me, and I’m hard on myself. I’m a big nitpicker on my work, but I was happy with that match. I got a lot of great feedback from it, too. I felt really good about that one.”

On breaking Cole’s record: “I’m honored to be mentioned in the same conversation as Adam Cole. He’s one of the best wrestlers and he’s had this prestigious career. So that’s truly unreal to me.”

On working with his mother on AEW TV: “It’s something we never expected, but it is fun to work together. She does such a great job of being herself. Our story is real. There aren’t many mother-son duos in pro wrestling. It’s a crazy experience, and I’m blessed to have my mom there with me.”