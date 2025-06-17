– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW wrestler Nick Wayne spoke about the 2023 AEW Dynamite TV segment where AR Fox and Swerve Strickland invaded Buddy Wayne’s training school and delivered him a beatdown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Wayne on the TV segment with Swerve and AR Fox: “Going to a few months later when Swerve and Fox invaded me in the school, training with some of the students and came through, beat up some of the students, beat up some of me. It was down to just them two and me… took a picture of, me and my father that is hung up in the school, bashed the picture frame over my head. A piece of the glass slit the top of my head so deep.”

On the laceration he suffered: “I was drenched in blood. The mat was drenched in blood. There was glass everywhere. It was insane. The scar I have on my head, the laceration on my head was unreal. I’ve never lost so much blood in my life. It was terrible. It was terrible.”

On how his mother reacted to the cut: “A lot of people were very like, like disturbed by how much like blood I bled, and I remember when my mom first saw me, she like gasped so crazy and screamed at like, you would just guess you saw like a murder. It was so crazy. But yeah, unreal. I don’t, I don’t even want to think about it. I don’t like reliving the moment.”