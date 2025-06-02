wrestling / News
Nick Wayne Reflects On NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Run, Says He Couldn’t Have Asked For A Better Experience
Nick Wayne took part in the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament last month and enjoyed the experience. Wayne represented AEW, along with Kevin Knight. He went 4-5 in the tournament with eight points.
He wrote: “I couldn’t ask for a better experience. 13 matches in 22 days, 9 singles tournament matches, 8 points. I gave everything I had into every match. I’ve said many times that this was a dream come true for me, and now I get to look back at this memory as an achievement. I’m grateful I had great competition in every match and to have met so many encouraging fans that supported me and NJPW. I hope we all meet again some day. Thank you for the series, @njpwglobal. Best of Super Jrs. 32”
I couldn’t ask for a better experience.
13 matches in 22 days, 9 singles tournament matches, 8 points.
I gave everything I had into every match.
I’ve said many times that this was a dream come true for me, and now I get to look back at this memory as an achievement.
I’m… pic.twitter.com/JJZthqIrjo
— Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) June 2, 2025