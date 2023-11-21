Nick Wayne Reflects On Turning Heel For The First Time

Nick Wayne is playing a heel for the first time in his career on AEW TV, and he recently talked about the experience thus far. Wayne spoke with Busted Open Radio about his turn when he betrayed Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream and aligned with Christian Cage. You can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On going heel for the first time: “I’ve never been hated until now,” Wayne said. “I’ve been a babyface, and I feel like it would write itself for me to be a babyface from like 14 or 12 until now. So, this is kind of my first time being an actual heel and being displayed as a bad guy. I’ve taken control in face versus face matches, but it was never [generating boos from the audience]. But now it’s like my first time being presented and wrestling and being put out there as a heel.”

On adjusting to the role: “I’ve only had two matches as a heel, but [with] all the segments and everything, it feels natural because I’m in there with the people I’m in there with. But it’s still something I’m kind of getting used to.”