Nick Wayne Weighs In On Using His Personal Life In AEW Storylines

Nick Wayne has seen his real life used on AEW TV, and he recently weighed in on how the process has felt for him. Wayne talked about his relationship with his late father and Darby Allin being used in storylines during a conversation with Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On if it’s been hard to use his personal life in storylines: “I wouldn’t say difficult, but it’s been a touchy subject. To put it out there and present it to the real world and give them all the details about a real life tragic situation, sometimes you don’t know what is too far, do you really tell them everything? Everything we’ve said and done has been a true story. We’ve held nothing back. What is presented on TV is the full real story and full real feelings and affections. A lot of people that were close to my dad tell me, ‘This is an amazing thing. You get to present your father and his story on a national televised level without him being here.'”

On if he knew ahead of time that his mother would be involved: “I had a feeling, because before I made my debut, we made these video packages at the wrestling school. I think she knew that the story would play out and become a main persona or a big thing out there to the public. She was okay with it because she saw it coming. Getting her involved with it and then the stuff with Christian and Darby, that, I don’t think any of us knew would happen. Everything we’ve done she’s cool and has been on board with it. I think she’s been doing great.”

On if they’ve been convinced to do things they didn’t want to: “No, everything has been on board. The only things that have been tough was when we had to film the introduction packages, was having to talk about my dad and the day everything happened. We filmed 10 or 15 minutes of me talking and they put it into pieces and pieced it together. Those were the hard parts, recalling and thinking about the day is tough and chokes me up.”